Mostly sunny Saturday; storm chances before Steelers game on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A cold front swept through last evening, making temperatures more seasonable today. We’re starting around 50 degrees this morning and most places will be in the low 70s this afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine!

After a chilly start Sunday, it will feel like summer by the afternoon as highs head for the low 80s. The cold front will cross Sunday evening, bringing a line of gusty showers and storms between 5-8 p.m. The Steelers game itself should be dry — just a little breezy.

Behind the front, highs will struggle to get back into the low 60s on Monday, and cooler-than-average weather will lock in for much of next week, but with plenty of sunshine. Nighttime lows will be the coldest we’ve seen this season, with some areas dropping into the upper 30s by mid-week.

