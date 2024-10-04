Kennywood provides update on Steel Curtain roller coaster

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood provided an update on the Steel Curtain roller coaster Friday.

General manger Ricky Spicuzza provided the following statement:

“Throughout the season, our team has been hard at work toward the reopening of the Steel Curtain in 2025.

When you visit the park this weekend, you will notice we have begun the next phase of work on this project, which includes adding additional columns to the structure. These enhancements and others will increase the coaster’s reliability and longevity, maintaining it for generations of riders to come.

We are excited to continue progress on the coaster over the next several months and we can’t wait to welcome riders back to the Steel Curtain in 2025.”

The Steel Curtain closed in April, before Kennywood’s 2024 season opened. The amusement park citied an extensive modification project “to increase ride reliability and longevity” as the reason for closing.

