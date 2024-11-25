Mother, recent breast cancer survivor wins Ford Bronco on Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket

PITTSBURGH — A breast cancer survivor got the keys to her 2024 Ford Bronco that she won through a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off.

The lottery says Jordie Kavka won the top prize on the Keys and Cash Scratch-Off. When picking up the keys, she explained how she came to buy the winning ticket.

“I was going to the mall to buy clothes for my son. My family was going to the beach for vacation the next day,” Kavka said. I stay home every year to take care of my elderly mom.”

Kavka said she stopped at a GetGo on Monroeville Boulevard to get a drink, and while waiting for others at the fountain she decided to put $5 in a lottery machine.

“I’m so grateful! I’m a recent breast cancer survivor and we were just talking about selling our second car before it breaks down to get some house repairs done,” Kavka said.

The GetGo earns a $500 bonus for selling the big winner. The Keys and Cash ticket has been on sale since May 21, 2024, and offers top prizes of a 2024 Ford Bronco of winner’s choice or a cash option of $100,000.

