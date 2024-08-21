Local

At least 1 person killed in crash involving motorcycle, school bus in Jefferson Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Butler County coroner is at the scene of a crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Jefferson Township.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dinnerbell and Victory roads around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Butler County dispatchers confirmed.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

Twenty-one elementary school students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.

Knoch School District said a replacement bus has been provided and counselors will be available at the elementary schools on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

