Mount Lebanon police officer recognized by student for positive impact

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A Mount Lebanon police officer earned recognition for having a positive impact on the community he serves at the Mount Lebanon High School varsity football game Friday night.

For senior recognition night, each senior student athlete chose a school faculty member who had the biggest impact on them throughout their time at Mount Lebanon High School. One of the football team’s linebackers chose Bryan Henley, the School Resource Officer at the high school, for recognition. Henley was honored to wear that player’s No. 2 jersey during the game.

Henley has been the high school’s resource officer since 2018 and has volunteered as a middle school football coach.

“We thank the Mt. Lebanon High School varsity football team, especially #2, for honoring Officer Henley for the positive impact he has had on you over the last 5 years,” the department said in a Facebook post.

