Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel to close over 2 weekends for construction

PITTSBURGH — The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is going to close on two upcoming weekends for final construction work on a major infrastructure project that began last year.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the first closure is from the end of service on May 8 to the start of service on May 11. The second closure, if needed, is set for the end of service on May 29 to the start of service on June 1.

During both closures, light rail service will detour through Allentown and a rail shuttle will operate between the outbound platform of Station Square and Allegheny Station.

Bus services will also be detoured. Inbound buses will use Allentown streets while outbound buses will use the Wabash Tunnel. PRT specifies that the 44-Knoxville route will still serve South Hills Junction while on detour.

These detours could cause delays of up to 20 minutes.

Critical upgrades started in February 2025, and the tunnel remained closed until late December. PRT didn’t specify the remaining work that’s leading to the weekend closures.

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