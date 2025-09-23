Much-needed rain continues on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Showers and a few thunderstorms continue on Tuesday, bringing much-needed rain to the area. Kids may need an umbrella for the early walk to the bus stop with scattered showers in the area.

A more organized round of showers and isolated storms is expected mid-morning through early afternoon, with heavy downpours and lightning the main threats.

We’ll see a break in the rain late in the day, but off-and-on rain is in the forecast through the end of the week.

The steadiest rain may come on Thursday, with some areas picking up an additional .25″ to .50″

