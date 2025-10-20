Multi-vehicle crash closes large portion of southbound I-79 in Lawrence County

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large portion of southbound I-79 is closed in Lawrence County near the Mercer County line due to a crash.

PennDOT reports a multi-vehicle crash on I-79 southbound between Exit 113: PA 208/PA 258 - GROVE CITY and Exit 105: PA 108 - SLIPPERY ROCK.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers confirm the crash was reported at 9:41 p.m.

All southbound lanes are currently closed.

PennDOT officials urge drivers to look for alternate routes.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police confirm they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group