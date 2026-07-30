California woman, 83, killed in Westmoreland County rollover crash

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in Westmoreland County Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. along I-70 at mile marker 51 in South Huntingdon Township.

According to a release from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Usak, of Napa, California, was driving a Kia Soul and went off the roadway, hitting the guiderail and overturning.

Usak was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 77-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office investigated the crash.

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