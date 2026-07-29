US Marshals arrest suspect in Clairton double homicide

PITTSBURGH — A suspect in a double homicide that happened in Clairton is in custody.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Dashawn Hines, 19, of Clairton, was arrested on Wednesday.

Hines was arrested by the US Marshals Western PA Task Force at a business in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Police have identified Hines as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Miller Avenue in Clairton over the weekend and left two men dead.

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The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the victims as Robert Allen Jones, 32, of Clairton. The second victim has not been identified at this time.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court documents connected to Hines’ arrest and will provide more updates as they are made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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