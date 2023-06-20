Pittsburgh Police arrest man they say was involved in 2021 homicide in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Lincoln-Lemington in 2021.

Riyad Christian, 34, was arrested on the 2600 block of Brownsville Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, Christian was involved in the death of Don Angelo Castapheny. Castapheny was killed on the 1300 block of Montezuma Street in April 2021.

The warrant for Christian was issued in Nov. 2022.

Christian’s brother, Hanif Green, was arrested for charges of the same homicide. Green was arrested in Nov. 2022.

Christian is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, robbery, corruption of a minor and a firearms violation. He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

