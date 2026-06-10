Multiple garages catch fire in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — Multiple garages were damaged by fire in Forest Hills on Tuesday.

The flames broke out along Sumner Avenue.

Flames were shooting up and heavy smoke poured from the building.

Officials say the fire did not spread to nearby houses but that the heat was so intense it spread quickly from garage to garage.

“It started in this one behind me, it jumped over to this one, jumped over to this one here, then down to the fourth one down below,” Forest Hills Fire Department Robert Henkel said.

Crews said they had some trouble maneuvering around a tight alleyway nearby.

No injuries were reported.

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