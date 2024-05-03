Multiple vehicles damaged, stolen in Allegheny County borough

CRAFTON, Pa. — Police in Crafton are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and stolen within a brief span.

Investigators posted an alert on Facebook Thursday, warning that within the prior 24 hours, numerous victims reported damage and thefts.

At last check, at least three vehicles were stolen, although two have since been recovered. One of the stolen vehicles was located in Pittsburgh, while the other was found in McKees Rocks, according to the borough’s police chief.

“It’s really been a safe neighborhood and I’ve lived here since the early 70s,” said Greg Tomcik, a resident who was surprised to hear of the thefts on Friday.

Police told Channel 11 that reports were taken on Bell, Lincoln and McMunn avenues. Kia and Hyundai models were targeted.

Channel 11 has extensively covered the security flaws with those vehicle models, making them easy and frequent targets for thieves.

Consumers are able to receive security updates, but in one case, the chief told Channel 11 that the victim had performed the update, but still had their vehicle broken into.

One resident told Channel 11 she heard windows breaking in the night and observed multiple thieves. At last check, police had not identified the suspects.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group