Bridge replacement to cause months long road closure in Allegheny County

FINDLAY, Pa. — Part of a road in Allegheny County is about to shut down for months for a bridge replacement project.

According to Allegheny County officials, McClaren Road in Findlay will close between Sabre Road and Resurrection Road at 9 a.m. Monday. That section of road is expected to stay closed until October.

This closure is so crews can replace McClaren’s Run Bridge No. 7, which carries nearly 1,000 drivers a day over McClaren’s Run. Officials say the bridge is currently rated in poor condition.

During this closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured using I-376 East, I-376 West Business Loop (Exit 57), Ewing Road, and Resurrection Road.

Westbound traffic will be detoured using Resurrection Road, I-376 East Business Loop, I-376 West, and McClaren Road (Exit 56).

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