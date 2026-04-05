Toddler injured after crawling under fence, sticking hand into wolf enclosure at Pennsylvania zoo

HERSHEY, Pa. — A child was hurt at a Pennsylvania zoo after crawling beneath a fence.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports that an unsupervised 18-month-old climbed beneath an exterior fence of the wolf habitat at Zoo America in Hershey, then went up to the main fence and stuck their hand through it.

“A wolf approached and made contact with the child’s hand,” a statement from the zoo said in part. “This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior, and was not a sign of aggression.”

The zoo said the toddler’s injuries were minor.

Zoo America maintained in its statement that visitor safety is a top priority, but said that guests are “expected to remain within designated areas and closely supervise children at all times.”

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