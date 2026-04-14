Munhall residents wary of surveillance sign petition asking for removal of license plate cameras

MUNHALL, Pa. — Months after Flock camera systems were installed across Munhall Borough, residents tell Channel 11, they’re growing concerned about their privacy.

“It’s just weird to be watched! I don’t want to be watched. I know other people probably don’t want to be watched,” Munhall resident Ellie Ross told Channel 11.

The cameras are mounted on poles across several Munhall streets. Borough officials tell Channel 11 that the installations are a part of a trial run with Flock. Then the council will make a decision on whether they keep the system.

The cameras are considered specialized “automated license plate readers” that were created by a private company. They capture pictures of every passing car — then store those images in a database, and that information could be used to assist police in catching criminals.

“It shouldn’t go to just anyone. If they’re going to be watching, then ok… who, when, for what purpose?” Ross added.

More than 200 people signed a petition asking borough officials to get rid of the camera system.

The petition demands that the cameras be immediately deactivated and removed, a public hearing, stricter local ordinances regarding surveillance, and for council to look into other options.

While the petition has more than 200 signatures, some residents are in support of the cameras.

“If they say it’s going to help with reducing crime, I’m all for it. My information is probably somewhere out there. So, I don’t know where my information is; you probably don’t know where your information is. And even if they did tell us, people still wouldn’t believe them,” another woman told Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group