Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa warns community of possible elevated lead levels

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa is alerting the community to possible elevated lead levels in their water.

A notice reading “important information about lead in your drinking water” appears on the homepage of the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa website.

The alert says MWAA collected 34 samples

to be tested for lead and copper between June and September of 2023.

Five samples resulted in lead levels higher than the EPA’s acceptable limit.

“I am definitely concerned. No one wants to have lead in their system or in their homes, in the water,” said MWAA customer Omarr Jones.

Jones says the water company was just in his neighborhood removing lead pipes two weeks ago.

MWAA says it has been working to identify and replace lead service lines since 2020.

“I’m glad they’re doing it,” Jones said. “We can sit here and complain that it may be too late, but considering the economic standing that the city is in, I’m just glad that they’re getting it done.”

Another customer, Paul Gennaro, says his neighborhood does not have lead pipes, so he’s not as concerned.

“Not really, it’s been good for a long time,” Gennaro said. “A lot of people have a lot of concerns. I do drink bottled water, I’ll tell you that, but besides that it seems to be pretty good.”

The Municipal Water Authority is also in the process of building a new filtration plant.

The company says that project began in 2022 and is set to open this fall.

“Everybody can improve on different things, but yes, hopefully they can straighten this out,” Gennaro said.

The Municipal Water Authority says its next round of copper and lead sampling will be conducted by June 30.

