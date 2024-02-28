Double Tree Hotel next to Monroeville Convention Center closing its doors

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The hotel right next to the Monroeville Convention Center is shutting down.

Employees tell us they found out over text message today that the Double Tree Hotel would close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

>> Monroeville Convention Center to turn into retail space; some previously scheduled events canceled

Future guests tell Channel 11 they received no warning at all.

“I had no phone call. Nobody told me [anything]. No ring. No nothing,” Tyler Tomko said. He had a September wedding scheduled. “Seven months doesn’t give you too much room, you know, when you already planned a year ahead. Photographers. Food.”

“Just a little bit frustrated as to why we found out through the news and no one called us personally to let us know what was going on,” Yvonne Anderson said. She was supposed to host a family reunion at the hotel.

Channel 11 did reach out to Mayor Nick Gresock. He sent us a statement saying: I am upset about today’s news and more determined than ever to save the Monroeville Convention Center. Real families depend on tourism activity the MCC brings to our community, and we will continue to fight for our community, workers, and businesses. We are talking with all parties and considering all options to save the Monroeville Convention Center. We urge Oxford Development and Hobby Lobby to work with us on this critically important matter.

Channel 11 also reached out to the hotel’s management group. We were directed to the owner. When we called the number provided, he answered but hung up when we identified ourselves.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group