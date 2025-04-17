Murder-suicide under investigation by state police in Butler County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a murder-suicide across two local counties.

Troopers said they responded to a home on Affinity Drive in Jackson Township on Wednesday. Gina Depietro, 48, was found dead inside.

Police said that Daniel Platt, 31, shot and killed Depietro before traveling to Beaver County and committing suicide.

No other information was immediately available.

