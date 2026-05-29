Enjoy the weekend: Sun-filled days, crisp & cool nights

PITTSBURGH — Take it outdoors this weekend and enjoy an incredible stretch of weather. Crisp, cool nights and sun-filled days will be perfect for graduation parties, picnics, bike riding or outdoor projects.

High temperatures Saturday will be cooler, likely topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s, and low temperatures will dip into the 40s early Sunday morning, so open the windows and give the fans and AC a break.

The dry stretch continues through next week, with the next best chance for rain holding off until sometime Thursday or Friday.

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