‘My Cause My Cleats’: Steelers will wear cleats Sunday that showcase charitable causes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be wearing special cleats during this Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

For the eighth straight year, the NFL is allowing players to represent a charity that means a lot to them.

The initiative is called “My Cause My Cleats.” It was created for players to showcase a charitable cause and bring attention to it.

After wearing the cleats, the players have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity.

Here are the special causes Steelers players are representing this year:

Montravius Adams - Cause: Angel’s Place

Kwon Alexander - Cause: Autism Society

Spencer Anderson - Cause: Autism Speaks

Calvin Austin III - Cause: Cancer and Lymphoma Awareness

Keeanu Benton - Cause: Cerebral Palsy

Tariq Carpenter - Cause: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Mason Cole - Cause: The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF)

Dylan Cook - Cause: Carly May Foundation

James Daniels - Cause: Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL (CARE)

Breiden Fehoko - Cause: Breast Cancer Awareness

Dez Fitzpatrick - Cause American Cancer Society

Pat Freiermuth - Cause: Reid’s Rebels

Markus Golden - Cause: Sickle Cell Disease Foundation

Pressley Harvin III - Cause: Heart Disease and Diabetes Awareness

Nate and Nick Herbig - Cause: Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii

Cameron Heyward - Cause: The Caring Place

Connor Heyward - Cause: Cancer

Alex Highsmith - Cause: International Justice Mission

Cole Holcomb - Cause: Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation

Godwin Igwebuike - Cause: Kindway

Diontae Johnson - Cause: UPMC Magee Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh

Miles Killebrew - Cause: CASA Las Vegas

Christian Kuntz - Cause: Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation

DeMarvin Leal - Cause: BryceStrong Foundation

Isaiahh Loudermilk - Cause: Cancer Bridges

Jonathan Marshall - Cause: Cure Alzheimer’s Fund

Larry Ogunjobi - Cause: The First of Many Foundation

George Pickens - Cause: Voices Against Violence

Kenny Pickett - Cause: Mya Lin Terry Foundation

James Pierre - Cause: Cancer Awareness

Joey Porter Jr. - Cause: Jasmine Nyree Day Center/Campus

Elijah Riley - Cause: L.I.MITLESS Foundation

Elandon Roberts - Cause: Elandon Roberts Foundation

Allen Robinson II - Cause: Allen Robinson Within Reach Foundation

Mitch Trubisky - Cause: Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation

Levi Wallace - Cause: Levi Wallace Foundation

Darnell Washington - Cause: Foster Love Project

T.J. Watt - Cause: American Family Children’s Hospital

Armon Watts - Cause: The LM39 Foundation

