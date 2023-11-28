‘My Cause My Cleats’: Steelers will wear cleats Sunday that showcase charitable causes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be wearing special cleats during this Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.
For the eighth straight year, the NFL is allowing players to represent a charity that means a lot to them.
The initiative is called “My Cause My Cleats.” It was created for players to showcase a charitable cause and bring attention to it.
After wearing the cleats, the players have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity.
When our players take the field on Sunday, they will be representing causes closest to their hearts. #MyCauseMyCleatshttps://t.co/emfYDekK1H— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 28, 2023
Here are the special causes Steelers players are representing this year:
Click here to see photos of their cleats and why each player chose the charity they did.
Montravius Adams - Cause: Angel’s Place
Kwon Alexander - Cause: Autism Society
Spencer Anderson - Cause: Autism Speaks
Calvin Austin III - Cause: Cancer and Lymphoma Awareness
Keeanu Benton - Cause: Cerebral Palsy
Tariq Carpenter - Cause: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Mason Cole - Cause: The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF)
Dylan Cook - Cause: Carly May Foundation
James Daniels - Cause: Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL (CARE)
Breiden Fehoko - Cause: Breast Cancer Awareness
Dez Fitzpatrick - Cause American Cancer Society
Pat Freiermuth - Cause: Reid’s Rebels
Markus Golden - Cause: Sickle Cell Disease Foundation
Pressley Harvin III - Cause: Heart Disease and Diabetes Awareness
Nate and Nick Herbig - Cause: Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii
Cameron Heyward - Cause: The Caring Place
Connor Heyward - Cause: Cancer
Alex Highsmith - Cause: International Justice Mission
Cole Holcomb - Cause: Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation
Godwin Igwebuike - Cause: Kindway
Diontae Johnson - Cause: UPMC Magee Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh
Miles Killebrew - Cause: CASA Las Vegas
Christian Kuntz - Cause: Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation
DeMarvin Leal - Cause: BryceStrong Foundation
Isaiahh Loudermilk - Cause: Cancer Bridges
Jonathan Marshall - Cause: Cure Alzheimer’s Fund
Larry Ogunjobi - Cause: The First of Many Foundation
George Pickens - Cause: Voices Against Violence
Kenny Pickett - Cause: Mya Lin Terry Foundation
James Pierre - Cause: Cancer Awareness
Joey Porter Jr. - Cause: Jasmine Nyree Day Center/Campus
Elijah Riley - Cause: L.I.MITLESS Foundation
Elandon Roberts - Cause: Elandon Roberts Foundation
Allen Robinson II - Cause: Allen Robinson Within Reach Foundation
Mitch Trubisky - Cause: Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation
Levi Wallace - Cause: Levi Wallace Foundation
Darnell Washington - Cause: Foster Love Project
T.J. Watt - Cause: American Family Children’s Hospital
Armon Watts - Cause: The LM39 Foundation
