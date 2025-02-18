NAACP schedules 6 public forums to question proposed police chief Chris Ragland

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned new details about the plans on community forums for acting Pittsburgh police chief Chris Ragland.

Mayor Ed Gainey nominated Ragland to become the permanent police chief on Feb. 7, but the Pittsburgh NAACP soon after requested public meetings to question Ragland.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh NAACP president explains call to delay Chris Ragland’s confirmation as next police chief

On Tuesday, the NAAP met with several community groups and city council members to come up with a plan. They’ve decided to hold six public forums across the city, beginning in March and going until the end of April.

Pittsburgh City Council will then hold a public hearing a vote on Ragland’s confirmation.

This plan pushes Ragland’s confirmation closer to the May 20 Mayoral primary election.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group