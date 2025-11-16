Narduzzi Apologizes to Pitt Fans After Notre Dame Showing, Says it Won’t Snowball

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Saturday’s matchup between No. 22 Pitt football and No. 9 Notre Dame was one of the most anticipated regular-season home games for the Panthers in quite some time.

However, Pat Narduzzi’s comments on Monday hung over the matchup and received national scrutiny.

“Absolutely not,” Narduzzi said when asked if the Notre Dame was a must-win. “It is not an ACC game. I’m glad you brought that up. It is not an ACC game. I would gladly get beat 103 or 110-10 in that game. They could put 100 up on us as long as we win the next two after that. Again, our focus is on Notre Dame and getting as many wins as we can, one at a time.”

In front of a sold out 68,400-capacity crowd, Pitt failed to show up in a 37-15 loss against the Fighting Irish on the national stage.

“I apologize to the fans,” Narduzzi said postgame. “It was a great showing. Walked out to GameDay. It was a heck of a day, at least to start, for our Pitt fans, for the University of Pittsburgh, for this city of Pittsburgh. I appreciate everything they did. I wish I could have given them more.”

