National Aviary in Pittsburgh receives $25K grant for protecting endangered species

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary in Pittsburgh received a $25,000 grant from the Foxwynd Foundation to support the continued protection of endangered and at-risk bird species.

The funding will be used for breeding and reintroduction efforts, as well as educational programming, throughout the current calendar year.

The grant, made possible through a donor-advised fund, focuses on the survival of species such as the Guam Rail and the Guam Kingfisher. The Aviary plans to use the funds to increase egg survival rates, train veterinarian interns and present conservation findings at professional conferences.

“The Foxwynd Foundation is committed to advancing conservation science and supporting institutions that lead the way in protecting endangered species,” Foundation President David Bentley said. “Partnering with the National Aviary enables us to make a tangible impact on global biodiversity and the preservation of rare and threatened birds.”

The National Aviary has previously seen success with the Guam Rail, a bird once considered extinct in the wild. After the population fell to just 21 birds in 1987 due to invasive species, the birds were brought into human care. The Aviary raised more Guam Rails than any other North American facility, helping the species become the second bird ever downgraded by the International Union for Conservation of Nature to critically endangered.

The grant will also support work for the Guam Kingfisher, locally known as the sihek. In 2024, nine kingfishers were reintroduced to Palmyra Atoll, representing the first wild population of the species in 40 years. Among the birds released were three that hatched at the National Aviary. Mated pairs, including birds named Mames and Långet, have recently been observed incubating eggs in the wild.

The Aviary is also involved in the recovery of the Eastern Loggerhead Shrike, which is considered one of the most endangered songbirds in Canada. Working with Wildlife Preservation Canada, the National Aviary successfully bred new chicks and reintroduced a brood to the open grasslands of Ontario in 2024.

For the endangered Red Siskin, the National Aviary leads the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) Program. The facility currently maintains 39% of the Red Siskin population within that program. Last year, 12 chicks hatched at the Aviary as part of this proactive approach to protect the small bird.

“The National Aviary’s efforts as it pertains to safeguarding the Gaum Rail, Guam Kingfisher, Eastern Loggerhead Shrike and the Red Siskin are just a few examples of the groundbreaking work the Foxwynd Foundation’s generous donation will be impacting,” said Laure Nicholl, senior director of philanthropy at the National Aviary. “With their help, we hope to re-establish wild bird populations more than ever before.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group