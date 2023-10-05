National Aviary reveals name of Stellar Sea Eagle chosen in naming contest

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary’s new feathered friend has a name, and it’s Aurora, the Steller Sea Eagle.

Aurora was chosen in a naming contest and every person who suggested the name was entered into a random drawing to win a National Aviary Animal Encounter with an owl or a falcon. The winner will be contacted this week.

The name pays homage to Aurora Borealis, or The Northern Lights, which can be seen in several locations including Estonia, where she lived prior to coming to the Aviary.

“The National Aviary is immensely grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community in naming Aurora, the Steller’s Sea Eagle,” Executive Director of the National Aviary Cheryl Tracy said. “Through the naming contest, we raised over $14,000 in donations, which will go toward our mission for inspiring respect for nature through an appreciation of birds. We want to thank each and every single person who contributed.”

For more information and the National Aviary’s Steller’s Sea Eagle’s and fall activities, visit aviary.org

