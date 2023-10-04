Woman charged for allegedly hitting other woman, dog while driving home while highly intoxicated

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A woman is behind bars in Westmoreland County after police say she hit another woman and her dog while driving home from a local bar, highly intoxicated.

According to police, this all happened around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

“I get off work at midnight, and my dog be in the cage while I’m at work. So, I took him for a walk and I stay on the main streets,” said the victim, who didn’t want to share her name or be shown on camera.

She spoke exclusively with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

She said she walked down Pittsburgh Street and saw Shannon Ryan and another man come out of Hugo’s Taproom.

Ryan was allegedly visibly intoxicated.

“I seen her stumbling out of the bar,” the victim said. “[I] was talking to her for a little bit, let her pet my dog, then she’s going to her car and I said, ‘you shouldn’t be driving.’”

She said she told Ryan she’d call the police if she drove her car, but Ryan allegedly did anyway.

That’s when police say she pulled away and hit the victim and her dog.

“My reaction was to lay on the hood, so I wouldn’t go under it or anything,” the victim said. “My dog was going underneath the car, so I pulled my dog up, and then we slid off and she just was driving recklessly up the street.”

The victim had bruises and her dog had some scrapes on his head but are both okay.

Police say Ryan was taken into custody at a home in Jeannette, where she was found in the driver’s seat of her car.

Police say she was visibly intoxicated.

Police also said there was a clean spot on the hood of the car and a few scratches left behind after the victim was hit.

The victim is glad Ryan is charged. She said there is no excuse for drunk driving.

“Get an Uber home and come get your car the next day,” the victim said. “I don’t know. It’s not safe to be driving like that.”

Shannon Ryan is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group