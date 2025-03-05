National Aviary welcomes 2 African Penguin chicks

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary announced some “waddle-ful” news on Wednesday.

Two additional African Penguin chicks hatched in early February, which Aviary officials say marks “another incredible step towards saving the newly up-listed Critically Endangered species from the brink of extinction.”

The first chick hatched on Feb. 7, followed by its younger sibling on Feb. 10. Both chicks continue to “grow and thrive” in a behind-the-scenes habitat.

These chicks are the 11th and 12th hatched by parents Bette and Sidney.

The Aviary will continue to post updates on the new additions to the flock on its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group