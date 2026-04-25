Pitt Linebacker Kyle Louis Selected in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis is officially headed to the National Football League.

Louis was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 138th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

After four years at Pitt in which he was a First-Team All-American in 2024 and an All-ACC linebacker in his final two seasons, Louis opted to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the draft. Louis, who becomes the first Pitt linebacker selected since SirVocea Dennis in 2023, put together a highly-productive career at Pitt with 201 career tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 pass breakups.

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