National Energy Assistance Day: Learn about local programs to help with utility bills

PITTSBURGH — If you’re having trouble paying your energy bills this winter, you may be eligible for a federally funded assistance program.

February 1 is National Energy Assistance Day – a day intended to raise awareness of federal, state, and local energy assistance programs.

The Low Income Home Emergency Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers grants starting at $300 for eligible customers that are applied directly to your energy account.

To apply for LIHEAP online, visit the COMPASS website. Eligibility is based on household income levels and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pennsylvania customers must apply by April 5, 2024.

Columbia Gas offers payment assistance programs and payment arrangements for people who are having difficulty paying their energy bills. You can find more information at https://www.columbiagaspa.com/bills-and-payments/financial-support.

Peoples Gas customers can learn about programs by using Peoples’ ProgramFinder tool.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group