UPMC recognizing nurses who jumped to action when SUV caught fire along McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPMC is recognizing a group of nurses who jumped into action when an SUV caught on fire in December.

The fire happened on Dec. 15, in the Big Lots parking lot along McKnight Road.

UPMC said that when a group of nurses in the area noticed the smoke, they ran to the vehicle.

A young girl was inside the vehicle at the time. Nurses pulled her out of the vehicle in just enough time, as it burst into flames just moments later.

“We’re so proud of the team at UPMC Passavant—their bravery prevented tragedy from occurring,” UPMC said in a Facebook post.

