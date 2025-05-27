National project helps 93-year-old veteran in Bethel Park get new roof

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A local veteran has a new roof thanks to a national project.

“We had a lot of people in our town that was killed during the war,” said Army Veteran Michael Sirochman.

Sirochman was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War.

“You have to serve your country,” Sirochman said. “And you try to do your best, and I’m glad I got back home.”

“He risked his life for our country,” said Jennifer Eshleman with Owens Corning.

To go beyond just saying “thank you.”

“It’s much more than just giving thanks,” said Inks Installation President Robert Brophy.

Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, with the help of Ink Installations and Habitat for Humanity, ripped the old roof off of this 93-year-old veteran’s home in Bethel Park and put a new one on for him.

“He’s been worried about his roof for many years and hasn’t had the funds to take care of it,” Eshleman said. “And it’s one small thing that we can do for him.”

Through the Roof Deployment Project, which started in 2016, more than 675 military members have received new roofs.

“It feels good, especially around this time, Memorial Day,” Brophy said. “To think we can directly affect somebody in need and a veteran in need.”

“Wonderful,” Sirochman said. “Wonderful. Thank you. Thank you. I can’t say enough.”

