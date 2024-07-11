Natrona neighbors support plan to install security cameras at community park after stabbing

Neighbors who live near the Natrona Community Park reacted to what unfolded over the weekend: a fight that led to the stabbing of three people around 7:30 Saturday night.

“Scary…really scary…” said John Sugajski. “It never happened here before.”

Community members said they’re hoping it won’t happen again after security cameras are installed.

Court documents said Harrison Township police were called to the basketball courts and found three people stabbed in the backyard of a nearby house. They told police that they were approached by Terrell Ellis after they were done playing basketball. Ellis allegedly asked the three to empty their pockets because he believed his wallet had been stolen.

Police said they began to defend themselves and an argument started, leading to the stabbings.

“Since they’re putting the cameras up here, maybe they’ll find a lot more that is going on,” said Ken Hensel, who lives in the neighborhood.

The Tribune-Review reports that the surveillance cameras are not a direct result of Saturday’s incident and that they will be paid for through grant money obtained by the township.

Hensel, who lives across the street from the park, said he supports the plan to increase surveillance, and other neighbors agree.

“I have grandkids and that. When they come over for the weekend or whatever, sometimes they’ll go to the park,” Hensel said.

“I think it’s a good idea because then they can find out what’s going on around here. We need them,” Sugajski said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group