Nearly 4K power outages reported as severe thunderstorms roll through the area

PITTSBURGH — A string of thunderstorms and heavy rain has moved into our area, causing thousands of power outages.
As of 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Duquesne Light Company reported 2,226 customers without power.
In Allegheny County, 2,222 people were without power, while four customers were without power in Westmoreland County.
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
West Penn Power reported 4,845 power outages.
Locally, as of 11:30 p.m., West Penn Power reported the following outages:
- Allegheny County - Four power outages
- Armstrong County - 349 power outages
- Beaver County - 40 power outages
- Butler County - 29 power outages
- Fayette County - 110 power outages
- Indiana County - 520 power outages
- Lawrence County - 34 power outages
- Mercer County - 77 power outages
- Washington County - 95 power outages
- Westmoreland County - 256 power outages
Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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