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Nearly 4K power outages reported as severe thunderstorms roll through the area

By WPXI.com News Staff
Nearly 4K power outages reported as severe thunderstorms roll through the area A string of thunderstorms and heavy rain has moved into our area, causing thousands of power outages. (Najma - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A string of thunderstorms and heavy rain has moved into our area, causing thousands of power outages.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Duquesne Light Company reported 2,226 customers without power.

In Allegheny County, 2,222 people were without power, while four customers were without power in Westmoreland County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

West Penn Power reported 4,845 power outages.

Locally, as of 11:30 p.m., West Penn Power reported the following outages:

  • Allegheny County - Four power outages
  • Armstrong County - 349 power outages
  • Beaver County - 40 power outages
  • Butler County - 29 power outages
  • Fayette County - 110 power outages
  • Indiana County - 520 power outages
  • Lawrence County - 34 power outages
  • Mercer County - 77 power outages
  • Washington County - 95 power outages
  • Westmoreland County - 256 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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