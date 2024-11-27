Neighbors impacted by water main break in East Hills seeking answers

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — People whose homes were flooded by a major water main break in Pittsburgh’s East Hills went before the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority Tuesday night looking for answers.

Many of them are frustrated that more than two weeks have passed with little in the way of answers.

“That was nonstop for three hours,” Daniel McKinley said while showing Channel 11 video of flood water rushing in his neighborhood. “You have to come see it. It’s that bad.”

Several neighbors spoke. Each asked for quick action and voiced frustration over the speed of the fix.

“Nobody has been up to see it. We got docket information but nobody has addressed our information. No claim adjusters have come to our home to talk to us about our losses,” McKinley said.

No board members commented at the meeting. A couple of them spoke to us off-camera afterward and cited legal issues.

“We are highly disappointed that they did not even give any kind of comment tonight to say ‘we’re sorry, we understand,’” neighbor Diane Daniels said.

“I really wasn’t expecting them to comment because it’s been a week and a half now,” McKinley said. “My home has been disrupted for the holiday.”

