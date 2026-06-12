Nemacolin snags Oprah Daily Hotel O-ward

Nemacolin has Oprah’s endorsement, or at least her magazine’s.

Oprah Daily, the now online only publication previously known as O, The Oprah Magazine, awarded the Laurel Highlands located luxury resort one of its Hotel O-wards. The recognition lists the resort alongside 57 other outstanding hotels and resorts from across the globe, only 15 of which are located in the United States.

“If most wellness resorts ask you to slow down, Nemacolin dares you to choose your own adventure,” the publication’s editorial board wrote. “The 2,200-acre resort throws a little bit of everything at you, a 32,000-square-foot spa with 30 treatment rooms and an indoor pool, a separate Holistic Healing Center for acupuncture and saltwater float sessions and outdoor pursuits ranging from archery and fly-fishing to trail rides. There’s also a legit art collection, more than 1,000 works including Chihuly and Botero, and a wide variety of places to stay, from the Paris-chic The Chateau to Falling Rock, a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired haunt. It’s especially good for girlfriend trips and multigenerational getaways, since no one has to want the same thing.”

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