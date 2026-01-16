Nest camera gives live look at bald eagle pair in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new nest camera provides a live, close-up look at a pair of bald eagles living in Pittsburgh.

Nature streaming platform PixCams has relaunched its Pittsburgh bald eagle livestream, which ended Aug. 6, 2024.

Originally situated in Hays, the star bald eagles have relocated across the Monongahela River to Glen Hazel, where the new camera picks up their activity.

PixCams says bringing the camera back took months of work, including getting land access from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, permitting through the Pennsylvania Game Commission and installing a power supply with U.S. Steel and Duquesne Light Co.

The eagle camera can be viewed on PixCams.com and YouTube.

Tamarack Wildlife Center has partnered with PixCams to provide learning opportunities for viewers.

