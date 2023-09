At least three breweries closed this summer, but there are still 43 craft breweries in Allegheny County. Is the market too saturated...Or is there room for more?

New at 6:30 a.m., Channel 11 took that question to the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild to local craft beer enthusiasts and brewers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group