New affordable housing community opens for LGBTQ+ seniors in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new housing community is available for senior members of the LGBTQ+ community in Pittsburgh.

Mosaic Apartments is on Forbes Avenue in Oakland, on property donated by UPMC and Pitt.

It is meant to offer adorable housing to seniors in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

The apartment is the first of its kind in Western Pennsylvania and only the second like it in the state. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Nov. 25.

“This day represents a first step forward in addressing the housing needs of an underserved population,” said Jim Pieffer, President and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. “There is an urgent need for safe, welcoming spaces where LGBTQ+ seniors and their allies can thrive without fear of discrimination or exclusion.”

Those behind the project say they’re looking toward future communities as well.

“We also hope that this new community will spur people in existing apartment complexes to make them more LGBTQ friendly and more welcoming in the future as well,” Pieffer said.

The $28.5 million development was funded by public and private partners, including: Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, Huntington National Bank, U.S. Bank, National Equity Fund, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh and 20 other foundations.

Dennis Downey was one of the first residents to move in. He said he was excited.

“This move will be a huge win for me,” Downey said. “The impact this will have on my physical health, mental health and safety are obvious wins. However, the sense of community that I’ve struggled connecting with over the years will be the biggest win for me.”

All 48 units in the complex are expected to be filled by the end of the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group