New Aldi opening in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new Aldi is opening in Pittsburgh.

The store, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, is located at 2515 Banksville Road in Banksville.

Customers are invited to celebrate the opening on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 8:45 a.m.

“At our new Pittsburgh ALDI store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer,” said Kevin Ely, regional vice president for ALDI. “Our customers can save up to 36% on an average household’s shopping list. As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, ALDI is providing Pittsburgh with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices.”

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi’s fan favorite products and a gift card. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Aldi hopes to open 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group