Pirates even series with win over Reds; 4 homers in big night for offense

CINCINNATI, Ohio. — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

A trio of Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the offense belted four home runs — two from Oneil Cruz — in an 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.

Nick Yorke got the Pirates (2-3) on the board with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Brandon Williamson thanks to some heads-up baserunning from Nick Gonzales. Two batters later, Ryan O’Hearn blasted a three-run home run to center to extend the lead to 4-0. Bryan Reynolds than went back-to-back with O’Hearn for his first homer of the season.

With the Pirates ahead by five runs, Bubba Chandler walked the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and was lifted in favor of Yohan Ramírez (1-0). The right-hander struck out Matt McLain for the second out then struck out Elly De La Cruz on a 3-2 curveball in the dirt for out No. 3.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group