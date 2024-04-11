New Castle man sentenced for trafficking drugs in several counties while under house arrest

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man from New Castle was sentenced to seven years in prison after he committed drug trafficking crimes while under house arrest.

Rayjzon Sams, 31, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine and crack, distributing crack within 1,000 feet of a school and possessing fentanyl and crack with intent to distribute in 2020 and 2021.

The Department of Justice said Sams engaged in fentanyl and cocaine trafficking in Lawrence and Mercer counties despite several prior convictions and jail sentences over a 10 year period of time, including cocaine trafficking and aggravated assault.

Sams was also on bond and probation and subject to house arrest at the time he was trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Following his prison sentence, Sams will also serve six years on supervised release.

