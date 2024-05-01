11 Investigates how ‘killer nurse’ moved from one nursing home to another, avoiding authorities

PITTSBURGH — A local nurse is accused of trying to kill nearly 20 patients through insulin overdoses at five different nursing homes.

We investigate how Heather Pressdee was able to bounce from one nursing home to another, avoiding authorities and superiors for several years.

What have these nursing homes and the state of Pennsylvania done to prevent future criminal misconduct from nurses at a time when a nursing shortage is opening opportunities for more people?

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. - Channel 11 News investigates the disturbing case of a nurse accused of preying on vulnerable patients.

