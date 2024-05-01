Ross Township road closed due to water main break

A portion of a Ross Township road is closed due to a water main break.

Thompson Run Road is closed between Pin Oak Drive and Hazlett Road. Officials tell Channel 11 the break is in the 700 block of Thompson Run Road.

West View Water Authority told us the water has been shut off but did not provide any more details.

This is a developing story. Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group