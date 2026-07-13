New Community Church in Wexford breaks ground on building, mission expansion

WEXFORD, Pa. — New Community Church broke ground on its Mission: Impact building expansion in Wexford on Sunday.

The project involves a building and mission expansion. It includes expanded indoor gathering spaces, dedicated areas for students and children, on-site offices and a future first-floor worship center.

Through Mission: Impact, New Community Church has also committed 10% of funds given toward mission efforts beyond the building project.

New Community Church began in 1998 with seven families gathering to start a new church. It has since grown into a North Hills congregation rooted on 26 acres in Pine Township.

After years of meeting in temporary spaces, including local banquet facilities and Marshall Middle School, New Community Church moved into its current facility in 2004. The Mission: Impact expansion marks the church’s next major milestone more than two decades later.

Adam Jackley, Senior Pastor of New Community Church, expressed the significance of the occasion.

“You don’t get many days like this in the life of a church,” Jackley said. “Since we began this project, God has continued to supply what is needed through the generosity, prayer and involvement of our church family. July 12 will be a day to remember as we gather to worship, pray, put a shovel in the ground and give thanks for the future God is leading us into.”

To date, the church has donated more than $148,000 to support mission partners. These partners include Urban Impact, Imani Christian Academy, Pine Valley Camp and Women’s Choice Network. The funds have also supported the church’s ACTS Fund, which helps individuals and families experiencing short-term financial hardship.

The groundbreaking ceremony included a time of prayer and remarks from church leadership. A symbolic shovel-in-the-ground moment was led by NCC’s three pastors, head elder and one of the church’s founding pastors. This moment connected the current expansion to the church’s original groundbreaking more than 20 years ago.

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