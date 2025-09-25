WASHINGTON, Pa. — A new homeless shelter is opening for women in need in Washington County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Sally’s Sanctuary on Wednesday at noon.

The shelter is located at 155 South Franklin Street in the city of Washington and is part of the work done by City Mission.

“I pray that God is now preparing the hearts of the women who will be coming through the doors of this new shelter,” said City Mission President/CEO, Diana Irey Vaughan. “And I pray that the hearts of our donors will continue to be opened so that we can continue the services we provide in Christ’s name.”

The newly constructed building has 50 beds for homeless women and will officially open its doors in October.

New homeless shelter for women opening in Washington County A new homeless shelter is opening for women in need in Washington County. (City Mission/City Mission)

New homeless shelter for women opening in Washington County A new homeless shelter is opening for women in need in Washington County. (City Mission/City Mission)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group