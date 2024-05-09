New inclusive playground coming to Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new inclusive playground is coming to Shaler Township next week.

Stoneridge Park, located on Dressel Road in Burchfield, is designed to promote play among children of different abilities and ages. It features accessible playground equipment and rubberized matting.

An anonymous township resident provided a generous donation to the project and was instrumental in suggesting that the township consider an inclusive playground so that all could enjoy.

“Shaler Township is proud to offer this inclusive playground for all. This is one of the only municipal sponsored inclusive playground structures in the area and we invite our neighbors to share in its use. We are thankful to our very generous donor for the support of this addition to Shaler Township,” Dave Shutter, President of the Board of Commissioners said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the playground on May 14.

