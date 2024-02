NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The New Kensington Police Department has introduced the newest member of its K9 unit.

Maci, who just graduated from puppy class and earned her Canine Good Citizen certification, will work in the school district.

Maci is just over 6 months old and has her own Facebook page. You can keep up with her here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group