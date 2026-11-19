NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Residents living on the upper portion of Oates Boulevard in New Kensington are seeking answers after a street resurfacing project was left incomplete past an announced Oct. 31 deadline.

While notices indicated their streets would be paved in early November, only a portion of the scheduled work was finished.

The municipality previously stated the roadway would be fully paved by late October following reports by Channel 11 that poor road conditions were creating problems for local school buses.

However, after paving stopped prematurely, confused residents contacted Channel 11 again, wanting answers.

Ellen Grabe, a New Kensington resident living in the neighborhood, questioned why the street was only partially resurfaced instead of crews covering the full length of the roadway.

Grabe specifically asked why the primary road remained unfinished, noting that she wants to know the reasons for the current delay and when the project will be completed.

New Kensington City Clerk John Zavadak explained that the city already possesses the necessary funds for the street work and attributed the delay to procedural timing.

Zavadak stated that “the situation is merely a matter of scheduling” and noted that “processes require time,” adding that he anticipated some residents would be frustrated by the unfinished work.

He said the rest of the paving project had to be pushed into the spring after a $500,000 grant was delayed from Senator Pittman’s office.

The city plans to begin soliciting bids for the spring road construction in March, and the remaining street paving is scheduled for early June.

Streets include:

Industrial Boulevard

Constitution Boulevard

Oates Boulevard

Spring Street

Summit Street

Pleasant Avenue

Long Vue Drive

Zaleski Drive

Haser Drive

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