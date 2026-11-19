PITTSBURGH — Job seekers are facing an influx of fraudulent online listings and deceptive hiring practices, ranging from brand impersonation scams to listings created without any intention of filling a position.

Consumer experts warn that brand impersonation schemes occur when criminals pose as trusted companies to steal sensitive personal or financial information. Alongside outright fraud, career researchers say applicants must also navigate ghost jobs, which make hiring markets look robust despite offering no real employment.

A Pittsburgh job seeker, who did not want to be identified, discovered a bogus listing on Nextdoor. She participated in an interview conducted over Microsoft Teams that appeared authentic because the organizer displayed official Goodwill branding.

The dialogue ceased immediately once she refused to share her banking details with the interviewer.

“I’m just glad that I realized it at the last minute,” she said, noting the danger for vulnerable applicants. “If someone is really hurting to get a job, they might do anything to get it.”

Reflecting on the scheme, she added, “It’s awful and they’re using a non-profit company, company name. It’s terrible. And who knows who falls for this and does get scammed.”

Jay Jones, who goes by “The Profiler,” tracks deceptive employment listings online after nearly falling victim to fraudulent resume writers. Jones has identified nearly 60,000 fake job postings on LinkedIn and helped have them removed.

“I tell people don’t feel stupid,” Jones said. “Anybody can be scammed.”

Jones said an even more difficult challenge for applicants to spot is the rise of ghost jobs.

“A real ghost job is where they have no intention of hiring,” Jones said.

Recent research suggests as many as one in five online job postings may be ghost jobs. Employers frequently post them to create the appearance of company growth, build a pipeline of future applicants or test conditions in the labor market.

Alicia Modestino, a professor at Northeastern University, said phantom openings consume candidate effort that could be spent pursuing active positions.

“It’s definitely discouraging,” Modestino said. “We’re worried that this is actually creating a drag on the economy where if you’re just looking at the posting data, it looks like a great time to apply to jobs. And yet if you look at the employment outcomes, not so much.”

Experts recommend vetting opportunities by watching for vague job duties, wide salary ranges and listings that linger online for months.

Job seeker Jenna Quinn noticed that monitoring listing dates helped her identify active opportunities.

“Yeah, 90 days. 100 days. Some were like three days, so I kept finding that ones that were more recent posts,” Quinn said.

Channel 11 reached out to Goodwill for comment, but did not hear back. Goodwill does have information posted online warning consumers of a possible job scam.

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