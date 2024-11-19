New ‘Merry Marketplace’ in Market Square will feature local, global vendors this holiday season

PITTSBURGH — A new tent in Market Square this holiday season will feature local and global vendors on three different weekends.

The “Merry Marketplace” will be near the Peoples Gas Holiday Market.

Shoppers can find jewelry, spices, home decor and more.

“The Merry Marketplace gives people even more ways to shop small this season, while providing an inclusive platform for small businesses to connect with new audiences and join this beloved holiday tradition,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “Every vendor brings a unique story, making this year’s holiday shopping experience truly memorable.”

The marketplace will only be open from Nov. 22-24, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 19-22.

